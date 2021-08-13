ams AG (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) Short Interest Down 98.7% in July

ams AG (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 98.7% from the July 15th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

AMS stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.70. 17,580 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,279. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.13. AMS has a 52-week low of $8.39 and a 52-week high of $13.91. The company has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.62 and a beta of 1.64.

AMSSY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AMS in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of AMS in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Bank of America upgraded AMS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded AMS from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of AMS in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

ams AG develops and manufactures analog semiconductors, sensors, sensor interfaces, power management and wireless solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer, Non-Consumer, and Foundry. The Consumer segment comprises of products and sensor solutions targeting the mobile, consumer and communications markets.

