Amy Butte Sells 30,000 Shares of DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) Stock

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) Director Amy Butte sold 30,000 shares of DigitalOcean stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.73, for a total value of $1,581,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

DOCN stock opened at $54.98 on Friday. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.35 and a 1-year high of $63.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.34.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.08). On average, sell-side analysts predict that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DigitalOcean in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,263,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of DigitalOcean in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,373,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of DigitalOcean in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $635,000. HBK Investments L P acquired a new position in shares of DigitalOcean in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,287,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of DigitalOcean in the 1st quarter worth approximately $632,000. 29.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on DigitalOcean from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on DigitalOcean in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on DigitalOcean in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on DigitalOcean from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on DigitalOcean from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.70.

DigitalOcean Company Profile

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc operates a cloud computing platform that offers infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium-sized businesses in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking fields, as well as managed application, container, and database offerings to developers.

