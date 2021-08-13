Analysts Anticipate AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Will Post Earnings of -$0.26 Per Share

Analysts expect that AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) will announce ($0.26) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for AeroVironment’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.22) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.29). AeroVironment reported earnings of $0.44 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 159.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, September 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AeroVironment will report full-year earnings of $2.64 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.66. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.14. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for AeroVironment.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The aerospace company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.23. AeroVironment had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 9.42%. The company had revenue of $136.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.96 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AeroVironment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.40.

AVAV stock opened at $103.57 on Friday. AeroVironment has a 52 week low of $59.13 and a 52 week high of $143.71. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.89 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $103.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 3.43.

In related news, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.64, for a total transaction of $781,480.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 45,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,036,638.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.96, for a total transaction of $1,349,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 45,115 shares in the company, valued at $4,870,615.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 96,000 shares of company stock worth $10,069,132 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in AeroVironment by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,586,262 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $416,221,000 after purchasing an additional 140,196 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in AeroVironment by 37.9% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 560,739 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $65,079,000 after acquiring an additional 154,013 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in AeroVironment by 0.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 554,369 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $64,340,000 after acquiring an additional 5,099 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in AeroVironment by 18.4% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 443,061 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $51,422,000 after acquiring an additional 68,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in AeroVironment by 191.8% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 403,076 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $40,368,000 after acquiring an additional 264,945 shares during the last quarter. 74.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AeroVironment Company Profile

AeroVironment, Inc engages in the design, development, production, support and operation of unmanned aircraft systems and electric transportation solutions. The company was founded by Paul B. MacCready, Jr. in July 1971 and is headquartered in Arlington, VA.

