Analysts Anticipate Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Will Post Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Analysts expect that Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) will report earnings of $0.36 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Antero Resources’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.31 and the highest is $0.42. Antero Resources posted earnings of $0.05 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 620%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Antero Resources will report full-year earnings of $1.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.51 to $1.73. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.49 to $2.27. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Antero Resources.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.08). Antero Resources had a positive return on equity of 3.58% and a negative net margin of 29.70%. The business had revenue of $489.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Antero Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. TD Securities raised shares of Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $18.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.25 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.01.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 6,962,882.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,641,527 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $250,122,000 after purchasing an additional 16,641,288 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 129,602 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 36,902 shares during the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Antero Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $469,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Antero Resources by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 74,445 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after buying an additional 9,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC grew its stake in Antero Resources by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 178,165 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after buying an additional 20,856 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AR traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.28. 21,952 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,777,767. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 4.76. Antero Resources has a 12 month low of $2.56 and a 12 month high of $15.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Antero Resources Company Profile

Antero Resources Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil. The firm focuses on marketing and utilization of excess firm transportation capacity, and equity method investment in Antero Midstream Corporation.

