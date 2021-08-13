Analysts Anticipate BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) will report earnings of $0.07 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for BioDelivery Sciences International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.07 and the highest is $0.08. BioDelivery Sciences International reported earnings of $0.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that BioDelivery Sciences International will report full-year earnings of $0.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.29. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.59. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover BioDelivery Sciences International.

Get BioDelivery Sciences International alerts:

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. BioDelivery Sciences International had a net margin of 20.65% and a return on equity of 31.75%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their price target on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from $7.00 to $6.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BDSI opened at $3.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.78. BioDelivery Sciences International has a 1-year low of $3.04 and a 1-year high of $5.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $357.91 million, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.68.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDSI. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in the first quarter worth $25,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in the second quarter worth $38,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in BioDelivery Sciences International during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in BioDelivery Sciences International during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in BioDelivery Sciences International during the second quarter valued at $48,000. 61.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioDelivery Sciences International Company Profile

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for chronic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive drug-delivery technology, a small erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa, as well as other drug-delivery technologies.

Read More: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BioDelivery Sciences International (BDSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BioDelivery Sciences International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioDelivery Sciences International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.