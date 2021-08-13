Analysts Anticipate First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) to Post $0.43 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) will report earnings of $0.43 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for First Horizon’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.39 and the highest is $0.51. First Horizon posted earnings per share of $0.35 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that First Horizon will report full-year earnings of $1.92 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $2.06. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.48 to $1.72. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for First Horizon.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.15. First Horizon had a net margin of 33.31% and a return on equity of 13.95%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS.

FHN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of First Horizon from $21.00 to $19.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of First Horizon in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Hovde Group raised First Horizon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Horizon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.58.

NYSE FHN traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.28. 93,185 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,911,294. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.74. The stock has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a PE ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.50. First Horizon has a twelve month low of $8.53 and a twelve month high of $19.45.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. First Horizon’s payout ratio is 49.18%.

In other news, CFO William C. Losch III sold 22,684 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total value of $355,231.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in First Horizon by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,939,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,064,304,000 after purchasing an additional 12,253,300 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of First Horizon by 178.9% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 14,359,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,126,000 after purchasing an additional 9,211,541 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of First Horizon in the 4th quarter valued at $81,685,000. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in First Horizon by 1,086.6% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 2,440,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,235,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duquesne Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Horizon during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,045,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon Company Profile

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

