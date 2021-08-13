Analysts Anticipate Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) to Announce -$0.14 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.14) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Twilio’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.17) and the highest is ($0.04). Twilio reported earnings per share of $0.04 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 450%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Twilio will report full-year earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.35) to $0.00. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to $0.36. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Twilio.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. Twilio had a negative net margin of 32.40% and a negative return on equity of 5.92%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Twilio from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Twilio from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Twilio from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Twilio from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $453.96.

In other news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.02, for a total value of $18,464,490.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Donna Dubinsky sold 461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.18, for a total transaction of $184,482.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 182,961 shares of company stock valued at $66,944,491. 4.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Twilio in the fourth quarter valued at $531,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in Twilio during the first quarter worth about $411,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Twilio during the first quarter worth approximately $258,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 50.0% in the first quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 53,503 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,232,000 after acquiring an additional 2,094 shares during the period. 78.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TWLO traded down $3.94 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $364.35. 46,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,017,152. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $372.56. The company has a market capitalization of $64.54 billion, a PE ratio of -81.48 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 10.93 and a quick ratio of 12.19. Twilio has a twelve month low of $216.23 and a twelve month high of $457.30.

Twilio

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

