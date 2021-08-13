Analysts Expect Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.56 Billion

Analysts expect Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) to announce sales of $1.56 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Avangrid’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.57 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.55 billion. Avangrid posted sales of $1.47 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avangrid will report full-year sales of $6.65 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.57 billion to $6.78 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $6.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.77 billion to $6.99 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Avangrid.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.54% and a net margin of 10.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on AGR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays started coverage on shares of Avangrid in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Avangrid from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.00.

AGR stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 539,752. The company has a market capitalization of $21.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.24. Avangrid has a 12-month low of $44.02 and a 12-month high of $56.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.77.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.13%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Avangrid during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,187,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Avangrid by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,165,447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $368,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388,767 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its holdings in Avangrid by 199.7% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 644,742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,108,000 after purchasing an additional 429,592 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Avangrid during the 1st quarter valued at about $15,051,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Avangrid by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,347,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $216,570,000 after purchasing an additional 301,284 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.51% of the company’s stock.

Avangrid, Inc engages in the energy transmission and gas distribution. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Renewables, and Other. The Networks segment includes energy transmission and distribution, electric transmission, and gas distribution activities. The Renewables segment relating to renewable energy, mainly wind energy generation and trading related with such activities.

