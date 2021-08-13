Analysts Expect KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.54 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) to announce $1.54 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for KBR’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.55 billion. KBR posted sales of $1.38 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that KBR will report full year sales of $6.01 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.00 billion to $6.02 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $6.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.33 billion to $6.37 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover KBR.

Get KBR alerts:

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.10. KBR had a negative net margin of 0.58% and a positive return on equity of 17.73%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KBR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KBR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet cut KBR from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp increased their target price on KBR from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. increased their target price on KBR from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on KBR from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.64.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 40 North Management LLC bought a new position in KBR in the 1st quarter valued at $77,356,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in KBR in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,718,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its stake in KBR by 250.5% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,386,163 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,215,000 after acquiring an additional 990,698 shares during the period. Duquesne Family Office LLC acquired a new position in KBR in the first quarter valued at about $19,811,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in KBR by 75.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,141,805 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,834,000 after acquiring an additional 489,202 shares during the period. 90.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KBR stock traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $39.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,378,761. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.70. KBR has a 52-week low of $21.13 and a 52-week high of $42.71. The stock has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -151.46 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. KBR’s payout ratio is presently 25.43%.

About KBR

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, and Energy Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on KBR (KBR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for KBR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.