Analysts Expect Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $29.48 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) will announce $29.48 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Nektar Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $22.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $42.70 million. Nektar Therapeutics posted sales of $30.03 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nektar Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $111.19 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $90.00 million to $138.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $381.54 million, with estimates ranging from $100.09 million to $997.56 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Nektar Therapeutics.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.03. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 340.31% and a negative return on equity of 38.12%.

NKTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.40.

Nektar Therapeutics stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.31. 9,219 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,047,705. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.98 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.61. Nektar Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $14.16 and a 12 month high of $26.75.

In other news, insider Jonathan Zalevsky sold 31,111 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total value of $569,331.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 235,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,301,689.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jillian B. Thomsen sold 13,391 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total transaction of $245,055.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,401 shares of company stock valued at $1,264,788. 2.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 364.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Nektar Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Nektar Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $105,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 19.9% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,083 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Group LP grew its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 195.2% during the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 6,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. 92.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nektar Therapeutics is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need. Its research and development pipeline of new investigational drugs includes therapies for oncology, immunology and virology. The firm focuses on using new chemistry approaches to make medicines to treat cancer and auto-immune disease.

