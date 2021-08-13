Analysts Offer Predictions for Centerra Gold Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:CG)

Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Centerra Gold in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 10th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.46 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.45. National Bank Financial has a “NA” rating and a $11.50 price objective on the stock.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$508.90 million during the quarter.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities decreased their target price on Centerra Gold from C$15.50 to C$10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. National Bankshares raised their target price on Centerra Gold from C$11.25 to C$11.50 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Cormark cut Centerra Gold from a “top pick” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$24.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Centerra Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, CIBC upgraded Centerra Gold to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$10.84.

TSE:CG opened at C$9.17 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$9.62. Centerra Gold has a 1 year low of C$8.21 and a 1 year high of C$17.92. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.95.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. This is a boost from Centerra Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th. Centerra Gold’s payout ratio is presently 6.25%.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.

