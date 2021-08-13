Analysts Offer Predictions for Inari Medical, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:NARI)

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Inari Medical in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Antalffy forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the quarter. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Inari Medical’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $63.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.64 million. Inari Medical had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 10.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 149.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Inari Medical from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Inari Medical from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inari Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Inari Medical has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.50.

NARI opened at $75.61 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $90.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 343.70 and a beta of 2.16. Inari Medical has a one year low of $58.66 and a one year high of $127.42.

In other Inari Medical news, COO Andrew Hykes sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.77, for a total transaction of $744,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 203,111 shares in the company, valued at $16,811,497.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Tu sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.94, for a total value of $479,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 54,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,189,586.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 191,085 shares of company stock valued at $17,329,778 over the last quarter. Insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 3.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 87,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,323,000 after buying an additional 2,527 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Inari Medical by 28.5% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 32,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,515,000 after purchasing an additional 7,283 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Inari Medical by 481.3% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 307,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,909,000 after purchasing an additional 254,651 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Inari Medical in the first quarter valued at about $2,285,000. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Inari Medical by 21.0% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 84,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,084,000 after purchasing an additional 14,761 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.75% of the company’s stock.

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

