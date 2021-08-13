Analysts Set Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc. (NYSE:AOMR) PT at $19.83

Shares of Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc. (NYSE:AOMR) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.83.

AOMR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Angel Oak Mortgage in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Angel Oak Mortgage in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Angel Oak Mortgage in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.50 price objective for the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Angel Oak Mortgage in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Angel Oak Mortgage in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.50 price objective for the company.

Angel Oak Mortgage stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.35. The company had a trading volume of 690 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,980. Angel Oak Mortgage has a 1 year low of $16.10 and a 1 year high of $19.00.

Angel Oak Mortgage (NYSE:AOMR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.56). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Angel Oak Mortgage will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AOMR. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Angel Oak Mortgage during the second quarter worth approximately $293,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Angel Oak Mortgage during the second quarter worth approximately $894,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Angel Oak Mortgage during the second quarter worth approximately $3,431,000.

Angel Oak Mortgage Company Profile

Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses on acquiring and investing in first lien non- qualified mortgage loans and other mortgage-related assets in the United States mortgage market. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

