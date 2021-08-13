Analysts Set Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Target Price at $49.75

Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.20.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WTRG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Essential Utilities from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Essential Utilities in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th.

Shares of WTRG stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.94. The stock had a trading volume of 18,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 924,191. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Essential Utilities has a 12 month low of $38.28 and a 12 month high of $51.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.83, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.56.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 23.27% and a return on equity of 9.23%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Essential Utilities will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.268 per share. This is an increase from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is presently 63.29%.

In other Essential Utilities news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $103,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 71,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,375,775. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chris Franklin sold 44,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $2,209,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,519 shares in the company, valued at $6,575,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 46,732 shares of company stock worth $2,329,302. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTRG. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,063,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Essential Utilities by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 539,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,510,000 after purchasing an additional 103,095 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Essential Utilities by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 927,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,867,000 after purchasing an additional 21,003 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Essential Utilities by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 832,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,352,000 after purchasing an additional 64,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Essential Utilities by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 17,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

