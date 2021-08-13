Analysts Set Expectations for Summit Industrial Income REIT’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:SMU)

Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 11th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.71 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.68. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Summit Industrial Income REIT’s FY2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS.

Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C$0.63. The company had revenue of C$52.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$53.79 million.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Saturday, July 31st will be given a $0.047 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞.

