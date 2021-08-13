Analysts Set Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO) Target Price at $28.17

Shares of Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.17.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LUMO. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Lumos Pharma in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lumos Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of Lumos Pharma from $51.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Lumos Pharma from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

LUMO stock opened at $7.85 on Tuesday. Lumos Pharma has a 12 month low of $7.23 and a 12 month high of $36.72. The company has a market cap of $65.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.51.

Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.03). Lumos Pharma had a negative net margin of 3,370.83% and a negative return on equity of 15.65%. Analysts anticipate that Lumos Pharma will post -4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LUMO. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lumos Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. Opaleye Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lumos Pharma by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 376,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,410,000 after acquiring an additional 95,613 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Lumos Pharma by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 332,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,889,000 after acquiring an additional 23,607 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lumos Pharma by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,315 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lumos Pharma by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.80% of the company’s stock.

Lumos Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for rare diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate LUM-201 is an oral growth hormone stimulating small molecule, which is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of pediatric growth hormone deficiency.

