Analysts Set SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Price Target at $83.50

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $83.50.

Several research firms have issued reports on SSNC. Truist upped their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

NASDAQ SSNC traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $77.43. 472 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,151,206. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $74.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. SS&C Technologies has a 12-month low of $58.39 and a 12-month high of $79.71. The firm has a market cap of $19.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.63 and a beta of 1.56.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.17. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 20.83%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 15.84%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. CWM LLC grew its position in SS&C Technologies by 67.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. 80.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

