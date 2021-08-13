Analyzing Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) and Eneti (NASDAQ:NETI)

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) and Eneti (NASDAQ:NETI) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Diana Shipping alerts:

18.1% of Diana Shipping shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.1% of Eneti shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Diana Shipping and Eneti’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Diana Shipping -11.01% -2.40% -1.16% Eneti -276.58% -3.48% -1.69%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Diana Shipping and Eneti, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Diana Shipping 0 2 3 0 2.60 Eneti 0 1 1 0 2.50

Diana Shipping currently has a consensus target price of $4.60, suggesting a potential upside of 5.02%. Eneti has a consensus target price of $23.50, suggesting a potential upside of 26.62%. Given Eneti’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Eneti is more favorable than Diana Shipping.

Volatility and Risk

Diana Shipping has a beta of 1.3, indicating that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eneti has a beta of 1.23, indicating that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Diana Shipping and Eneti’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Diana Shipping $169.73 million 2.36 -$134.20 million ($0.40) -10.95 Eneti $163.73 million 1.27 -$671.98 million ($18.28) -1.02

Diana Shipping has higher revenue and earnings than Eneti. Diana Shipping is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Eneti, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Diana Shipping beats Eneti on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Diana Shipping

Diana Shipping Inc. provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes worldwide. As of March 11, 2021, it operated a fleet of 37 dry bulk vessels, including 4 Newcastlemax, 12 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 5 Kamsarmax, and 11 Panamax), as well as one Panamax dry bulk vessel. The company was formerly known as Diana Shipping Investments Corp. and changed its name to Diana Shipping Inc. in February 2005. Diana Shipping Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Athens, Greece.

About Eneti

Eneti Inc., a shipping company, owns and operates dry bulk carriers worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or finance leased 41 vessels consisting of 13 Kamsarmax vessels and 28 Ultramax vessels, as well as time chartered-in five Kamsarmax vessels. It also focuses on the marine-based renewable energy business, which include investing in the wind turbine installation vessels. The company was formerly known as Scorpio Bulkers Inc. and changed its name to Eneti Inc. in February 2021. Eneti Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Monaco.

Receive News & Ratings for Diana Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diana Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.