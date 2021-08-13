Analyzing Hywin (NASDAQ:HYW) and BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG)

Hywin (NASDAQ:HYW) and BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.9% of Hywin shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.8% of BrightSphere Investment Group shares are held by institutional investors. 27.6% of BrightSphere Investment Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Hywin and BrightSphere Investment Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hywin 0 0 0 0 N/A BrightSphere Investment Group 0 2 3 0 2.60

BrightSphere Investment Group has a consensus price target of $25.30, indicating a potential downside of 5.49%. Given BrightSphere Investment Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe BrightSphere Investment Group is more favorable than Hywin.

Profitability

This table compares Hywin and BrightSphere Investment Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hywin N/A N/A N/A BrightSphere Investment Group 127.04% 29.50% 9.19%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Hywin and BrightSphere Investment Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hywin $181.49 million 1.01 $14.99 million N/A N/A BrightSphere Investment Group $718.50 million 2.96 $286.70 million $1.75 15.30

BrightSphere Investment Group has higher revenue and earnings than Hywin.

Summary

BrightSphere Investment Group beats Hywin on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Hywin Company Profile

Hywin Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, insurance brokerage, and asset management service in China. It offers privately raised products, including private securities investment funds; private equity and venture capital; privately raised funds of other assets; and real estate products, including traditional real estate fixed-income products, real estate securitization products, and real estate equity investments. The company also offers publicly raised fund products, such as money market fund comprising fixed income mutual fund products that are invested in low risk, highly liquid, and short-term financial instruments, including government bonds, central bank bills, term deposits, certificates of deposits, and corporate commercial papers; bond fund; equity securities fund, which are invested in publicly traded stocks; and hybrid fund, which are invested in mixed products in the combination of publicly traded stocks, bonds, or money market fund. In addition, it provides insurance products, such as life insurance products comprising individual whole life, individual term life, universal life, and individual health insurance; and annuity insurance products and critical illness insurance products, including personal accident insurance products. Further, the company provides overseas property investment consulting; and information technology services, including transaction process management, data analysis, and system maintenance services, as well as engages in microfinance and finance leasing businesses. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China. Hywin Holdings Ltd. operates as a subsidiary of Grand Lead Group Limited.

BrightSphere Investment Group Company Profile

BrightSphere Investment Group, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It also focuses on the development of new business opportunities in domestic and international markets. The firm operates through the following segments: Quant & Solutions, Alternatives and Liquid Alpha. The Quant & Solutions segment leverages data and technology in a computational, factor-based investment process across a range of asset classes and geographies, including Global, non-U.S., emerging markets and managed volatility equities, as well as multi-asset products. The Alternatives segment comprises liquid and differentiated liquid investment strategies that include private equity, real estate and real assets; including forestry, as well as a growing suite of liquid alternative capabilities in areas such as long/short, market neutral and absolute return. The Liquid Alpha segment comprises of specialized investment strategies with a focus on alpha-generation across market cycles in United States. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

