Analyzing NLS Pharmaceutics (NLSP) and Its Rivals

NLS Pharmaceutics (NASDAQ: NLSP) is one of 869 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare NLS Pharmaceutics to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.
Analyst Ratings
This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for NLS Pharmaceutics and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|NLS Pharmaceutics
|0
|0
|3
|0
|3.00
|NLS Pharmaceutics Competitors
|4890
|18275
|39911
|773
|2.57
Profitability
This table compares NLS Pharmaceutics and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|NLS Pharmaceutics
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|NLS Pharmaceutics Competitors
|-3,501.10%
|-120.07%
|-27.44%
Valuation and Earnings
This table compares NLS Pharmaceutics and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|NLS Pharmaceutics
|N/A
|-$2.86 million
|-6.00
|NLS Pharmaceutics Competitors
|$1.71 billion
|$122.53 million
|-2.31
NLS Pharmaceutics’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than NLS Pharmaceutics. NLS Pharmaceutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
0.7% of NLS Pharmaceutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.3% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 14.3% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.
About NLS Pharmaceutics
NLS Pharmaceutics AG, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of drug therapies to treat rare and complex central nervous system disorders. The company is focusing on the development of treatments for narcolepsy, idiopathic hypersomnia, and other rare sleep disorders, as well as neurodevelopmental disorders, such as attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD). Its lead product candidates include Quilience, for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy; and Nolazol, for the treatment of ADHD. NLS Pharmaceutics AG was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Stans, Switzerland.
