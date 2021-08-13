Analyzing NLS Pharmaceutics (NLSP) and Its Rivals

NLS Pharmaceutics (NASDAQ: NLSP) is one of 869 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare NLS Pharmaceutics to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

Get NLS Pharmaceutics alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for NLS Pharmaceutics and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NLS Pharmaceutics 0 0 3 0 3.00 NLS Pharmaceutics Competitors 4890 18275 39911 773 2.57

NLS Pharmaceutics presently has a consensus target price of $10.67, indicating a potential upside of 333.60%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 60.37%. Given NLS Pharmaceutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe NLS Pharmaceutics is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares NLS Pharmaceutics and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NLS Pharmaceutics N/A N/A N/A NLS Pharmaceutics Competitors -3,501.10% -120.07% -27.44%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares NLS Pharmaceutics and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio NLS Pharmaceutics N/A -$2.86 million -6.00 NLS Pharmaceutics Competitors $1.71 billion $122.53 million -2.31

NLS Pharmaceutics’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than NLS Pharmaceutics. NLS Pharmaceutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.7% of NLS Pharmaceutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.3% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 14.3% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

About NLS Pharmaceutics

NLS Pharmaceutics AG, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of drug therapies to treat rare and complex central nervous system disorders. The company is focusing on the development of treatments for narcolepsy, idiopathic hypersomnia, and other rare sleep disorders, as well as neurodevelopmental disorders, such as attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD). Its lead product candidates include Quilience, for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy; and Nolazol, for the treatment of ADHD. NLS Pharmaceutics AG was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Stans, Switzerland.

Receive News & Ratings for NLS Pharmaceutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NLS Pharmaceutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.