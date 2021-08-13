Analyzing Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) & Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ)

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) and Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Canadian Natural Resources and Tellurian, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Canadian Natural Resources 0 2 13 0 2.87 Tellurian 0 3 4 0 2.57

Canadian Natural Resources currently has a consensus target price of $51.18, indicating a potential upside of 53.83%. Tellurian has a consensus target price of $6.49, indicating a potential upside of 116.19%. Given Tellurian’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Tellurian is more favorable than Canadian Natural Resources.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Canadian Natural Resources and Tellurian’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Canadian Natural Resources $13.06 billion 3.02 -$324.73 million ($0.43) -77.37 Tellurian $37.43 million 34.50 -$210.70 million ($0.46) -6.52

Tellurian has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Canadian Natural Resources. Canadian Natural Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tellurian, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Canadian Natural Resources and Tellurian’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Canadian Natural Resources 17.14% 9.05% 4.00% Tellurian -519.33% -95.01% -36.73%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

65.2% of Canadian Natural Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.8% of Tellurian shares are held by institutional investors. 5.0% of Canadian Natural Resources shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.8% of Tellurian shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Canadian Natural Resources has a beta of 1.88, meaning that its stock price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tellurian has a beta of 2.37, meaning that its stock price is 137% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Canadian Natural Resources beats Tellurian on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading; Midstream & Refining; and Exploration & Production. The Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading segment produces synthetic crude oil through bitumen mining and upgrading operations. The Midstream & Refining segment focuses in maintaining pipeline operations and investment. The Exploration & Production segment comprises operations in North America, largely in Western Canada; the United Kingdom portion of the North Sea; and Côte d’Ivoire and South Africa in Offshore Africa. The company was founded on November 7, 1973 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Tellurian

Tellurian, Inc. engages in producing natural gas and investing in natural gas projects. It develops a portfolio of natural gas production, LNG marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana. The company was founded by Charif Souki and Martin Houston in 1957 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.