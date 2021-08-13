Analyzing The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) and Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR)

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) and Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares The Pennant Group and Sharecare’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Pennant Group 3.39% 22.72% 4.34% Sharecare N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for The Pennant Group and Sharecare, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Pennant Group 0 2 2 0 2.50 Sharecare 0 0 2 0 3.00

The Pennant Group currently has a consensus price target of $43.60, suggesting a potential upside of 51.13%. Sharecare has a consensus price target of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 75.20%. Given Sharecare’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Sharecare is more favorable than The Pennant Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

87.8% of The Pennant Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.7% of Sharecare shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.3% of The Pennant Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares The Pennant Group and Sharecare’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Pennant Group $390.95 million 2.09 $15.74 million $0.77 37.47 Sharecare N/A N/A -$17.38 million N/A N/A

The Pennant Group has higher revenue and earnings than Sharecare.

Summary

The Pennant Group beats Sharecare on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The Pennant Group

The Pennant Group, Inc. provides healthcare services in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families. It also provides senior living services, such as residential accommodations, activities, and meals, as well as housekeeping and assistance in the activities of daily living to seniors, who are independent or who require some support. As of February 24, 2021, the company operated 80 home health and hospice agencies; and 54 senior living communities. The Pennant Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Eagle, Idaho.

About Sharecare

Sharecare, Inc. operates as a digital health company. Its virtual health platform is designed to help people, providers, employers, health plans, government organizations, and communities optimize individual and population-wide well-being by driving positive behavior change. The company was founded in 2010 and sis based in Atlanta, Georgia.

