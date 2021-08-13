Angel Oak Mortgage (NYSE:AOMR) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.56 EPS

Angel Oak Mortgage (NYSE:AOMR) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.56), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

AOMR traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 480 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,980. Angel Oak Mortgage has a one year low of $16.10 and a one year high of $19.00.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Angel Oak Mortgage in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Angel Oak Mortgage in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.50 price target for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Angel Oak Mortgage in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Angel Oak Mortgage in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Angel Oak Mortgage in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.50 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.83.

Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses on acquiring and investing in first lien non- qualified mortgage loans and other mortgage-related assets in the United States mortgage market. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

