Angion Biomedica (NASDAQ:ANGN) Announces Earnings Results

Angion Biomedica (NASDAQ:ANGN) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANGN traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.10. The company had a trading volume of 2,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,695. Angion Biomedica has a twelve month low of $10.50 and a twelve month high of $26.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $329.26 million and a PE ratio of -2.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.12.

Get Angion Biomedica alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ANGN. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Angion Biomedica in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Angion Biomedica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.33.

Angion Biomedica Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for acute organ injuries and fibrotic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is ANG-3777, a hepatocyte growth factor mimetic for acute kidney injury, acute lung injury, acute respiratory distress syndrome, central nervous system injuries, and heart injuries.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Angion Biomedica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angion Biomedica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.