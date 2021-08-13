Anglo Asian Mining (LON:AAZ) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Anglo Asian Mining PLC (LON:AAZ)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 135 ($1.76). Anglo Asian Mining shares last traded at GBX 133.50 ($1.74), with a volume of 83,586 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 4.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 137.90. The company has a market capitalization of £154.43 million and a P/E ratio of 9.11.

Get Anglo Asian Mining alerts:

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This is a positive change from Anglo Asian Mining’s previous dividend of $0.02. Anglo Asian Mining’s payout ratio is presently 0.61%.

Anglo Asian Mining PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of gold, copper, silver, and precious metal properties in Azerbaijan. The company has a 1,962 square kilometers portfolio of gold, silver, and copper properties in western Azerbaijan. Its principal property is the Gedabek mine located in north Western Azerbaijan.

Read More: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo Asian Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo Asian Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.