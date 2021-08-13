Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Holdings Decreased by Arden Trust Co

Arden Trust Co decreased its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,867 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 479 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 29.4% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 775 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Monday. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Argus boosted their price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $65.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.67.

BUD stock opened at $61.45 on Friday. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1-year low of $51.45 and a 1-year high of $79.67. The company has a market cap of $121.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.12). Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 11.21%. On average, research analysts expect that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

