Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s (BUD) “Equal Weight” Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on BUD. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $81.67.

Shares of NYSE:BUD opened at $61.45 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.47. The company has a market capitalization of $121.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34 and a beta of 1.55. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12-month low of $51.45 and a 12-month high of $79.67.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.12). Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 11.21%. As a group, analysts forecast that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BUD. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 66,200.0% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 663 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. 3.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

