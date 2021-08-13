ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.850-$7.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.960. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.84 billion-$1.89 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.86 billion.ANSYS also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $1.220-$1.390 EPS.

ANSS stock traded down $0.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $362.84. The company had a trading volume of 4,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,287. The stock has a market cap of $31.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.64, a P/E/G ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.23. ANSYS has a 52-week low of $292.79 and a 52-week high of $413.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $351.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $452.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.34 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that ANSYS will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on ANSS shares. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of ANSYS from $370.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ANSYS from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $390.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America started coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a buy rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of ANSYS from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of ANSYS from $345.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ANSYS currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $349.11.

In related news, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 63,726 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.07, for a total value of $23,200,724.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara Vaughn Scherer sold 250 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,351 shares of company stock worth $23,756,925 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Japan; Germany; South Korea; France; China; Other EMEA; and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive; aerospace and defense; construction; energy; materials and chemical processing; autonomous engineering; and electrification.

