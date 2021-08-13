ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $390.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ANSYS’ Q2 performance was driven by strength in high tech, automotive, semiconductor and aerospace & defense verticals along with solid recurring revenue growth. Higher demand across all regions including Asia-Pacific (APAC) is a positive. The company is well positioned to gain from robust adoption of its engineering simulation software in 3D printing and additive manufacturing applications. The acquisition of Analytical Graphics is expected to boost the company’s presence in digital mission engineering space. ANSYS is bearing the brunt of stiff competition in the computer-aided design (CAD) market along with foreign exchange volatility stemming from sizeable international exposure. COVID-19 induced weakness in the oil and gas industry is a persistent overhang. Shares of the company have underperformed the industry year to date.”

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a hold rating and a $365.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of ANSYS from $389.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of ANSYS from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of ANSYS from $370.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of ANSYS from $345.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $349.11.

Shares of ANSS stock opened at $363.45 on Tuesday. ANSYS has a 52-week low of $292.79 and a 52-week high of $413.19. The firm has a market cap of $31.71 billion, a PE ratio of 69.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $351.22.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.29. ANSYS had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The company had revenue of $452.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that ANSYS will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 63,726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.07, for a total value of $23,200,724.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara Vaughn Scherer sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 65,351 shares of company stock worth $23,756,925. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ANSS. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ANSYS in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of ANSYS by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 82 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of ANSYS by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 94 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Japan; Germany; South Korea; France; China; Other EMEA; and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive; aerospace and defense; construction; energy; materials and chemical processing; autonomous engineering; and electrification.

