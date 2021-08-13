ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.220-$1.390 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.330. The company issued revenue guidance of $400 million-$425 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $404.25 million.ANSYS also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $6.850-$7.150 EPS.

ANSS stock traded down $1.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $361.99. The stock had a trading volume of 4,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,287. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $31.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.96, a P/E/G ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $351.22. ANSYS has a 1-year low of $292.79 and a 1-year high of $413.19.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.29. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 25.40%. The company had revenue of $452.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that ANSYS will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ANSS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on ANSYS in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a buy rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of ANSYS from $389.00 to $398.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised ANSYS from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $390.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of ANSYS from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $345.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $349.11.

In other news, Director Barbara Vaughn Scherer sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $82,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 63,726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.07, for a total value of $23,200,724.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 65,351 shares of company stock worth $23,756,925. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Japan; Germany; South Korea; France; China; Other EMEA; and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive; aerospace and defense; construction; energy; materials and chemical processing; autonomous engineering; and electrification.

