Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Sold by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AON. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of AON by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,048,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,525,000 after buying an additional 109,239 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of AON by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 86,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,995,000 after buying an additional 2,473 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of AON by 131.8% in the 1st quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 3,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 1,834 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of AON by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 9,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after buying an additional 2,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Hutchinson purchased a new position in shares of AON in the 1st quarter valued at $260,000. 94.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AON opened at $275.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.19 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $245.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Aon plc has a fifty-two week low of $179.52 and a fifty-two week high of $275.42.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.43. AON had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 61.03%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.80%.

In related news, Director Lester B. Knight acquired 10,000 shares of AON stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $263.95 per share, for a total transaction of $2,639,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $453,994. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AON has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of AON from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of AON from $254.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of AON from $241.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of AON from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $256.88.

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

