Aperam’s (APEMY) “Equal Weight” Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

APEMY has been the topic of several other research reports. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Aperam from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Aperam to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Aperam from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Aperam from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aperam from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.50.

APEMY traded up $3.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $62.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 456 shares, compared to its average volume of 831. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.29. Aperam has a 12 month low of $26.40 and a 12 month high of $63.03. The firm has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.66 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Aperam SA engages in the production of stainless steel products and value added products, which include electrical steel, nickel alloys, and specialties. It operates through the following segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; and Alloys & Specialties. The Stainless & Electrical Steel segment deals with the production of stainless steel products in Europe (Belgium and France) and of a wide range of flat stainless and electrical steel and special carbon products in Brazil.

