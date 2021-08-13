Aperimus Capital LLC Invests $576,000 in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO)

Aperimus Capital LLC bought a new stake in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 50,600 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,000. Gogo comprises about 0.9% of Aperimus Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gogo by 101.9% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,784 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Gogo in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Nadler Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gogo in the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gogo during the first quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Gogo by 15.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 1,767 shares during the period. 45.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Gogo news, CAO Michael P. Bayer sold 6,675 shares of Gogo stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.45, for a total value of $96,453.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 32.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOGO traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.88. The company had a trading volume of 25,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,241,777. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.71 and a beta of 1.18. Gogo Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.33 and a 1-year high of $17.23.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $82.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.05) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Gogo Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Gogo from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gogo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

Gogo, Inc engages in the provision of broadband connectivity services for the business aviation market. It offers a broad suite of integrated equipment, network, and Internet connectivity products and services as well as global support capabilities. It also includes customizable suite of smart cabin systems for highly integrated connectivity, in-flight entertainment, and voice solutions.

