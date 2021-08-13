ApeSwap Finance (BANANA) Price Hits $3.09 on Exchanges

ApeSwap Finance (CURRENCY:BANANA) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 13th. One ApeSwap Finance coin can currently be bought for $3.09 or 0.00006640 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, ApeSwap Finance has traded up 36.5% against the dollar. ApeSwap Finance has a total market capitalization of $150.44 million and $1.14 million worth of ApeSwap Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002151 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002203 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.75 or 0.00046772 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $65.15 or 0.00140129 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $70.19 or 0.00150956 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003368 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,487.44 or 0.99984697 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $400.72 or 0.00861855 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

ApeSwap Finance Coin Profile

ApeSwap Finance’s total supply is 48,829,865 coins and its circulating supply is 48,732,468 coins. ApeSwap Finance’s official Twitter account is @ape_swap

ApeSwap Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ApeSwap Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ApeSwap Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ApeSwap Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

