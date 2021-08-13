Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) Coverage Initiated at Barclays

Barclays started coverage on shares of Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) in a research note published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Colliers Securities upped their price target on shares of Apollo Medical from $36.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 25th.

Shares of Apollo Medical stock opened at $75.56 on Thursday. Apollo Medical has a 52-week low of $16.21 and a 52-week high of $114.55. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 58.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.07. Apollo Medical had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 16.00%. On average, analysts predict that Apollo Medical will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Albert Waichow Young sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total transaction of $242,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,110,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,936,673.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Apollo Medical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Medical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Medical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Medical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,000. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apollo Medical Company Profile

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc is a physician-centric, technology-powered, risk-bearing healthcare management company. It focuses on providing population health management and healthcare delivery platform. The company operates as an integrated, value-based healthcare model, which aims to empower the providers in its network to deliver the highest quality of care to its patients in a cost-effective manner.

