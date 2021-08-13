Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (AIF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 on August 31st

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 11th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. This is an increase from Apollo Tactical Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

NYSE:AIF traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,082. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.39. Apollo Tactical Income Fund has a twelve month low of $12.46 and a twelve month high of $15.78.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AIF. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (up from $59.00) on shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Apollo Tactical Income Fund from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday.

Apollo Tactical Income Fund, Inc is a diversified and closed-end management investment company. It engages in the investments in a portfolio of loans, bonds, and other credit instruments. The firm aims to seek current income and preserve capital. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

