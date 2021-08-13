Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.40.

APLE has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th.

NYSE APLE traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $14.83. 17,407 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,039,878. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.94 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 12 month low of $8.90 and a 12 month high of $16.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.25.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.10. Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative return on equity of 3.88% and a negative net margin of 17.18%. Equities analysts anticipate that Apple Hospitality REIT will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

In other Apple Hospitality REIT news, Chairman Glade M. Knight purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.44 per share, with a total value of $72,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 414,989 shares in the company, valued at $5,992,441.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kristian M. Gathright sold 17,642 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $291,093.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,009,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,652,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APLE. Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 1.7% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 40,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 7.6% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 70.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 197,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY raised its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 10,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust company, which invests in income-producing real estate, primarily in the lodging sector. It owns hotels located in urban, high-end suburban, and developing markets throughout states, which operates under Marriott, Hilton, or Hyatt brands.

