Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
APLT stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.06. 69,090 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,150. Applied Therapeutics has a one year low of $13.58 and a one year high of $30.88. The firm has a market cap of $418.86 million, a PE ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.46.
In other news, CFO Charles Silberstein sold 5,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total value of $108,106.74. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,803 shares in the company, valued at $1,880,740.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Riccardo Perfetti sold 15,000 shares of Applied Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total transaction of $260,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,347 shares of company stock valued at $677,172 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 27.20% of the company’s stock.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Applied Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.
About Applied Therapeutics
Applied Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to target cardiovascular disease, galactosemia, and diabetic complications. Its lead product candidate is AT-007 that has completed phase I/II for the treatment of galactosemia in healthy volunteers and adults, as well as is in pediatric clinical study for the treatment of galactosemia in kids; for treating sorbitol dehydrogenase deficiency; and for the treatment of phosphomannomutase enzyme-CDG.
