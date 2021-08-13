Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

APLT stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.06. 69,090 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,150. Applied Therapeutics has a one year low of $13.58 and a one year high of $30.88. The firm has a market cap of $418.86 million, a PE ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.46.

Get Applied Therapeutics alerts:

In other news, CFO Charles Silberstein sold 5,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total value of $108,106.74. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,803 shares in the company, valued at $1,880,740.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Riccardo Perfetti sold 15,000 shares of Applied Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total transaction of $260,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,347 shares of company stock valued at $677,172 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 27.20% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Applied Therapeutics stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) by 21.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,061 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,483 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.05% of Applied Therapeutics worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Applied Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

About Applied Therapeutics

Applied Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to target cardiovascular disease, galactosemia, and diabetic complications. Its lead product candidate is AT-007 that has completed phase I/II for the treatment of galactosemia in healthy volunteers and adults, as well as is in pediatric clinical study for the treatment of galactosemia in kids; for treating sorbitol dehydrogenase deficiency; and for the treatment of phosphomannomutase enzyme-CDG.

Further Reading: Do back-end load funds outperform no-load funds?

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.