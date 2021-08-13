Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Apyx Medical had a negative net margin of 47.35% and a negative return on equity of 24.39%.

Shares of APYX traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.95. The stock had a trading volume of 7 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,841. The firm has a market capitalization of $375.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.88 and a beta of 0.72. Apyx Medical has a 12 month low of $4.35 and a 12 month high of $12.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.81.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on APYX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apyx Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Apyx Medical in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Apyx Medical from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday.

Apyx Medical Corporation, an energy technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices in the cosmetic and surgical markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Advanced Energy and OEM. It offers electrosurgical generators based on its Helium Plasma Technology for cutting, coagulation, and ablation of soft tissue.

