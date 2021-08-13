Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It commercializes medicines to solve critical health care problems as well as engages on late-stage proprietary product pipeline which focuses on the treatment of diseases of central nervous system. Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. is based in NJ, United States. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wedbush reiterated a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Aquestive Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.18.

AQST stock opened at $3.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.54 million, a PE ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 3.58. Aquestive Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.10 and a 1-year high of $9.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.78.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.11. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aquestive Therapeutics will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $53,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $57,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 159.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 10,197 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.74% of the company’s stock.

Aquestive Therapeutics Company Profile

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs in the United States and internationally. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; and Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery.

