Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $39.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “ARAMARK Holdings Corporation offers food services, facilities management, uniform and career apparel to health care institutions, universities, school districts, stadiums and businesses. It operates primarily in three segments: Food and Support Services North America, Food and Support Services International and Uniform and Career Apparel segment. The company’s FSS North America and FSS International segment provides food, refreshment, specialized dietary and support services, including facility maintenance and housekeeping. Uniform segment provides rental, sale, cleaning, maintenance and delivery of personalized uniform and career apparel and other textile items. It operates primarily in North America, United Kingdom, Germany, Chile and Ireland. ARAMARK Holdings Corporation is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Aramark from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Berenberg Bank raised Aramark to a hold rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.36.

ARMK opened at $35.04 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.98. Aramark has a 1-year low of $22.93 and a 1-year high of $43.12. The company has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a PE ratio of -15.78 and a beta of 1.95.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. Aramark had a negative return on equity of 14.89% and a negative net margin of 5.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.69) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Aramark will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -258.82%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aramark in the second quarter valued at about $16,397,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. bought a new position in Aramark in the second quarter valued at about $411,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Aramark by 2.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,281,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,722,000 after purchasing an additional 32,507 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Aramark by 9.4% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 199,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,423,000 after purchasing an additional 17,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Aramark by 518.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,323,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,799,000 after purchasing an additional 2,786,383 shares during the last quarter. 96.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States); Food and Support Services International (FSS International); and Uniform. The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

