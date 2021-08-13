ARC Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AETUF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of ARC Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AETUF) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.89.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AETUF shares. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$15.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$14.75 to C$17.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$15.00 to C$13.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of ARC Resources from $9.50 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of OTCMKTS AETUF traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 285,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,163. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.62. ARC Resources has a 1 year low of $4.10 and a 1 year high of $9.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22 and a beta of 1.86.

ARC Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. Its projects include Montney operations in northeast British Columbia, and the Pembina Cardium in Alberta. The company was founded by John Patrick Dielwart and Mac H. van Wielingen in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

