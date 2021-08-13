Arçelik Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:ACKAY) Given “Underperform” Rating at Credit Suisse Group

Arçelik Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:ACKAY)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reissued by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS ACKAY opened at $19.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.49. Arçelik Anonim Sirketi has a twelve month low of $13.90 and a twelve month high of $24.96.

About Arçelik Anonim Sirketi

ArÃ§elik Anonim Sirketi, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, sells, services, imports, and exports consumer durable goods and consumer electronics in Turkey and internationally. It operates through White Goods, Consumer Electronics, and Other segments. The company offers built-in and freestanding appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washing machines, dryers, dishwashers, ovens, hobs, hoods, warming drawers, microwave ovens, and water dispensers and water filtration appliances; and small household appliances, including vacuum and steam cleaners, kitchen appliances, personal and garment care appliances, and fans.

