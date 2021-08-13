Arçelik Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:ACKAY) Given “Underperform” Rating at Credit Suisse Group

Arçelik Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:ACKAY)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reissued by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS ACKAY opened at $19.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.49. Arçelik Anonim Sirketi has a twelve month low of $13.90 and a twelve month high of $24.96.
About Arçelik Anonim Sirketi
