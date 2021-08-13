Arden Trust Co Buys 814 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Arden Trust Co increased its holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in International Paper were worth $769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in International Paper by 15.9% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 849,303 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,922,000 after acquiring an additional 116,395 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its position in International Paper by 6.5% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 621,123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,584,000 after acquiring an additional 38,083 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of International Paper by 18.7% during the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 46,327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 7,289 shares during the period. CCM Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Paper by 1.1% during the first quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 164,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Paper by 12.0% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 172,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,303,000 after purchasing an additional 18,457 shares during the period. 77.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Paper stock opened at $59.92 on Friday. International Paper has a twelve month low of $34.81 and a twelve month high of $65.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.39. The company has a market cap of $23.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. International Paper had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 16.67%. As a group, research analysts expect that International Paper will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.5125 dividend. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.21%.

In related news, SVP John V. Sims sold 8,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.87, for a total value of $560,108.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of International Paper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 19th. Stephens upgraded shares of International Paper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of International Paper from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of International Paper from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of International Paper from $78.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.17.

International Paper Profile

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

