Arden Trust Co Sells 2,855 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Arden Trust Co reduced its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 27.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,855 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARR. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 294.5% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 102.9% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider David Appel sold 34,259 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total value of $1,965,781.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Carrier Global stock opened at $55.98 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.85. Carrier Global Co. has a 1 year low of $28.58 and a 1 year high of $57.90. The firm has a market cap of $48.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.08. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 28.73%. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.92%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CARR shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.65.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

