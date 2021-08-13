Arden Trust Co Sells 457 Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Arden Trust Co reduced its position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 12.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 457 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 6.9% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,770,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,948,000 after purchasing an additional 113,891 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 0.6% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,701,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,268,000 after purchasing an additional 9,640 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 2.2% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,210,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,156,000 after purchasing an additional 26,263 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 0.8% in the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 912,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,418,000 after purchasing an additional 6,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eminence Capital LP purchased a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the first quarter valued at approximately $152,907,000. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Natalie Schechtman sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.58, for a total transaction of $632,256.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,095,581.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Carla Jean Bailo purchased 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $197.80 per share, with a total value of $79,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,964 shares in the company, valued at $388,479.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AAP opened at $209.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.70 billion, a PE ratio of 22.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $205.94. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.46 and a twelve month high of $217.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on AAP. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $228.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $227.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James raised shares of Advance Auto Parts from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Advance Auto Parts has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.47.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

