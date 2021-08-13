Ardevora Asset Management LLP Buys 131,233 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 497,633 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 131,233 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP owned 0.15% of Marriott International worth $67,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 294.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,392,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,154 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 49,703.9% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,032,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,858 shares during the period. Fayez Sarofim & Co acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the first quarter worth approximately $107,466,000. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 160.5% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 824,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,169,000 after purchasing an additional 508,173 shares during the period. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 69.6% during the first quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,219,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,667,000 after purchasing an additional 500,462 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on MAR. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Marriott International from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Marriott International from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Truist increased their price target on Marriott International from $119.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.19.

Shares of NASDAQ MAR opened at $134.77 on Friday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.92 and a 52 week high of $159.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $140.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.79. The company has a market cap of $43.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.14 and a beta of 1.88.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.36. Marriott International had a return on equity of 83.60% and a net margin of 3.51%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.64) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 115.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

