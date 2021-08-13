Ardevora Asset Management LLP Grows Position in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP grew its stake in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 666,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,403 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Exponent were worth $59,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Exponent by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 36,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,217,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exponent by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Exponent during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $456,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exponent during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,197,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exponent by 200.1% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 9,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 6,219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Steven J. Murray sold 6,828 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.03, for a total transaction of $737,628.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Bradley A. James sold 3,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.29, for a total value of $284,824.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $385,426.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,948 shares of company stock valued at $2,474,034 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Truist increased their price objective on Exponent from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on Exponent from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

NASDAQ EXPO opened at $114.63 on Friday. Exponent, Inc. has a one year low of $68.42 and a one year high of $116.18. The firm has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.33 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $95.01.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.06. Exponent had a return on equity of 26.17% and a net margin of 21.94%. On average, equities analysts predict that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.61%.

About Exponent

Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering and Other Scientific and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment include technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.

