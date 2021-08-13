Ardevora Asset Management LLP Has $53.96 Million Holdings in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 272,827 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,227 shares during the quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP owned approximately 0.83% of TopBuild worth $53,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 334,455 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,148,000 after acquiring an additional 3,264 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,326 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,240,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of TopBuild in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $424,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in TopBuild by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,637,681 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $323,901,000 after purchasing an additional 176,876 shares during the last quarter. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TopBuild stock opened at $225.36 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $196.11. The company has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of 25.70 and a beta of 1.54. TopBuild Corp. has a 52 week low of $141.14 and a 52 week high of $235.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.27. TopBuild had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The business had revenue of $834.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $807.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that TopBuild Corp. will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $257.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $234.00 price objective on shares of TopBuild in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of TopBuild from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $223.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. TopBuild has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.78.

TopBuild Profile

TopBuild Corp. installs and distributes insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers insulation products, rain gutters, glass and windows, afterpaint products, fireproofing and firestopping products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, accessories, and other products; and insulation installation services.

