Ardevora Asset Management LLP Has $64.80 Million Stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP raised its position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,220,526 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 264,226 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $64,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LUV. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2,010.0% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 422 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 407.0% in the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 507 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 1,900.0% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 500 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 71.5% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 645 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. 75.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LUV opened at $50.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.94 billion, a PE ratio of -18.61 and a beta of 1.24. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12 month low of $33.48 and a 12 month high of $64.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The airline reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.12). Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 16.23% and a negative return on equity of 33.72%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.67) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 297.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LUV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $51.24 price target (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $51.30 target price on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.03.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

